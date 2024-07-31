AWOLNATION launches '﻿The Phantom Five﻿'-themed arcade game

Two Twenty Five Music

By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION is celebrating their upcoming album, The Phantom Five, with an online arcade game.

Players take on the role of the masked, hooded characters from the record's cover artwork as they try to collect power-ups and avoid obstacles.

You can try it for yourself now via Arcade.AWOLNATIONMusic.com.

The Phantom Five, the follow-up to 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, is due out Aug. 30. It includes the lead single "Panoramic View."

AWOLNATION is currently on tour with 311.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

