AWOLNATION launches new heavy project, The Barbarians of California

AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno is setting "Sail" toward heavier sounds.

Bruno has launched a new project called The Barbarians of California, which is more influenced by hardcore, punk and metal music.

The first Barbarians single is called "Dopamine Prophecy" and is out now via digital outlets.

"It's not gonna be for everybody, so I must warn you," Bruno says. "But for those of you who want to join this new family, we welcome you with open arms. And if it's not for you, I totally understand, as well."

Bruno also shares that a new AWOLNATION album is due out later in 2024.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

