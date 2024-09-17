AWOLNATION announces 2025 tour

By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION has announced a 2025 U.S. tour.

The headlining run kicks off March 27 in San Diego and will crisscross the country before wrapping up back in California on May 9 in San Francisco.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, and presales are underway now. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AWOLNATIONMusic.com.

AWOLNATION will be touring in support of their new album, The Phantom Five, which includes the single "Panoramic View."

You can watch a new video for the Phantom Five cut "Bang Your Head" streaming on YouTube. It includes footage from AWOLNATION's summer tour, which included shows with 311.

