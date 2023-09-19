AWOLNATION announces new song, "Candy Pop"

AWOLNATION will set "Sail" into the weekend with new music.

Aaron Bruno and company will premiere a fresh track called "Candy Pop" on Friday, September 22. You can presave it now.

"Candy Pop" follows AWOLNATION's "Freaking Me Out" and "We Are All Insane" singles and their covers compilation My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, all of which were released in 2022. The most recent original AWOLNATION album is 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders.

AWOLNATION will hit the road on tour with 311 starting Tuesday, September 19, in Clive, Iowa.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.