Arcade Fire announces North American headlining dates

By Josh Johnson

Arcade Fire has announced a run of North American headlining dates in support of their upcoming album, Pink Elephant.

The shows take place April 22-23 in Mexico City, April 25 in New Orleans, April 29-30 in Montreal, May 1 in Toronto, May 4 in New York City and May 5 in Philadelphia.

For all ticket info, visit ArcadeFire.com.

Pink Elephant, which features the single "Year of the Snake," drops May 9. It marks Arcade Fire's first album since frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct in 2022. In response to the allegations, Butler acknowledged that he had relations with people outside of his marriage to bandmate Régine Chassagne, but maintained all of his encounters were consensual.

