Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness & Something Corporate debut new joint song, "Happy"

The reunited Something Corporate has released "Happy," another collaborative song with frontman Andrew McMahon's solo project, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

"There's something in the message of 'Happy' and in its lyrical and aesthetic ties to Southern California that always made it feel like a Something Corporate song," says McMahon.

You can listen to "Happy" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

"Happy" marks the second joint Something Corporate/Wilderness track, following June's "Death Grip."

Something Corporate will resume their reunion tour in August.

