Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness & Something Corporate release joint single, "Death Grip"

Andrew McMahon projects collide on the new single "Death Grip."

The track marks a collaboration between McMahon's reunited band Something Corporate and his solo project, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

"I was nervous to bring up the idea of collaborating with the Something Corporate guys again on this song, but they were so supportive and excited by the idea of taking what we did together so many years ago and layering it onto this Wilderness process I've worked within for the last 10 years," McMahon says. "Being back in the studio together, it was like no time had passed and the recording came as easy as the creation of the song had been. There was a lot of laughing, a lot of stories told and memories revisited."

You can list to "Death Grip" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Something Corporate's reunion tour kicks off Thursday in New York City.

