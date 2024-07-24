Amazon Music announces livestream of Fuji Rock Festival, featuring The Killers, girl in red & more

By Josh Johnson

Amazon Music has announced a livestream for Japan's 2024 Fuji Rock Festival.

The artists you'll be able to watch perform include The Killers, girl in red, Turnstile, The Last Dinner Party, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Kim Gordon and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Fuji Rock 2024 takes place July 26-28, but because of time zones, the stream will start at 7 p.m. PT on July 25, and 6:20 p.m. PT on July 26 and July 27. You can tune in to watch via Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

