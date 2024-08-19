Almost monday debuts new song "she likes sports" off upcoming debut album

Almost monday has debuted a new song called "she likes sports," a cut off the band's upcoming debut album, DIVE.

"'she likes sports' is a song that sparked from taking breaks on the tennis court while working on our debut album DIVE," the trio says. "We really didn't take this track too seriously and were just having fun with the writing process which translated into an odd head turner of a song that we love. We're so stoked for people to hear the song!"

You can listen to "she likes sports" now via digital outlets.

DIVE, which follows a series of EPs, drops Sept. 25. It also includes the single "can't slow down."

