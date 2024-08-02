All Time Low rerecords "Dear Maria" for upcoming ﻿'The Forever Sessions Vol. 1' ﻿project

Basement Noise Records/Photo Finish Records

By Josh Johnson

All Time Low has released a rerecorded version of their song "Dear Maria, Count Me In."

The updated track will be included on an upcoming album called The Forever Sessions Vol. 1, which will include rerecordings of songs from ATL's back catalog in honor of the band's 20th anniversary.

Frontman Alex Gaskarth says in a statement the songs on The Forever Sessions Vol. 1 are "recreated in a way that we hope stays true to the original recordings, but allows us to apply our skills and knowledge in the studio that we've acquired over the many years spent making records."

"It is a celebration of growth and the spirit of self-sufficiency that set this band on the path to a 20 year career FROM the very beginning," Gaskarth says. "We're so happy to share this new adventure with the fans who’ve been on this journey with us."

You can listen to "Dear Maria, Count Me In (ATL's Version)" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video, featuring throwback live footage, streaming on YouTubeThe Forever Sessions Vol. 1 will be released Aug. 23.

All Time Low's most recent album is 2023's Tell Me I'm Alive.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

