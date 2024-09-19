The All-American Rejects premiere video for "Flagpole Sitta" cover

By Josh Johnson

The All-American Rejects have premiered the video for their cover of Harvey Danger's '90s angst anthem "Flagpole Sitta."

The clip features shots of the "Move Along" outfit recording the cover in the studio, along with live and backstage footage. You can watch it streaming on YouTube.

"'Flagpole Sitta' was such an idea, born of a late-night, post-show, adrenaline-fueled drive," AAR says. "We recorded it because we wanted to see how it would fall out of us on the floor - either like a hot bag of s***, or a vibe."

The band adds, "It was also a good excuse to see if the 4 of us could stand each other for a week in the studio after 7 years of silence. Turns out it was alright."

The most recent All-American Rejects album is 2012's Kids in the Street. They've released a number of EPs and one-off singles since.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

