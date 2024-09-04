Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell teases new solo song, "Afterglow"

By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell is prepping a new solo song.

The track, called "Afterglow," is set to premiere Thursday at 9 p.m. PT and is available to presave now. It follows the previously released single "Vilified," which premiered in July.

Both "Afterglow" and "Vilified" will appear on Cantrell's upcoming solo album, I Want Blood, due out Oct. 18. It features contributions from Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Faith No More's Mike Bordin.

I Want Blood is the follow-up to 2021's Brighten, which marked Cantrell's first solo effort in nearly 20 years. Alice in Chains' most recent album is 2018's Rainier Fog.

Cantrell is currently on tour with Bush.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

