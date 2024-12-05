Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell announces spoken word edition of '﻿I Want Blood﻿' solo album

Double J Music
By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has announced a spoken word edition of his new solo album, I Want Blood.

For each song, Cantrell has recorded an alternate version where he recites the lyrics over the instrumentals, instead of singing them as he does on the original album.

Cantrell will be putting out spoken word tracks every Thursday, starting with the lead single, "Vilified," which you can listen to now streaming on YouTube.

The original I Want Blood was released in October, and includes contributions from Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Faith No More's Mike Bordin.

Cantrell will launch a U.S. solo tour supporting I Want Blood in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

