Alana Haim cast in two upcoming films

Alana Haim is expanding her filmography.

The HAIM member, who made her acting debut in 2021's Licorice Pizza, will have roles in the upcoming films The Mastermind and The Drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Mastermind stars Josh O'Connor of Challengers fame, while The Drama is led by Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

As previously reported, Haim is also set to reunite with Licorice Pizza director Paul Thomas Anderson in his next film, which is set to premiere in 2025.

Haim's performance in Licorice Pizza was nominated for the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and BAFTAs, among many other accolades.

