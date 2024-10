AJR has announced a new streaming concert film.

The Maybe Man Immersive Concert Experience was recorded during the brother trio's concert at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Arena while touring behind their latest album, 2023's The Maybe Man.

The film will stream Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET via the platform Moment. For ticket info, visit Moment.co/AJR.

The Maybe Man, the fifth AJR album, includes the singles "I Won't," "The Dumb Song" and "Yes I'm a Mess."

