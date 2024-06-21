Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace launches new Mississippi Medicals band

BottleRock Napa Valley 2019 Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace has launched a new band called the Mississippi Medicals.

The group's debut single is called "All F***** Out" and is out now via digital outlets. As Grace explains, she wrote "All F***** Out" as a sort of response to the BTS hit "Butter."

"I thought to myself, 'If they're smooth like butter, what am I?'" Grace says. "And the answer to that question is 'All F***** Out' — not to be confused with 'All F***** Up,' mind you. 'All F***** Out' as in zero f**** left to give."

Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals will be touring the U.S. starting in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

