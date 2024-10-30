After 50 years, The Grammys are moving to ABC

By Andrea Dresdale
For the past 50 years, The Grammys have aired on CBS. But starting in 2027, they'll have a new home.

The award show, known as Music's Biggest Night, is moving to ABC, Hulu and Disney+, where it will remain through 2036. The Recording Academy will produce multiple Grammy-branded music specials as part of the deal.

The announcement comes ahead of the Grammy nominations, which will be announced Nov. 10 via a livestream event that starts at 11 a.m. ET.

In the first year of the agreement, in 2027, ABC will not only air The Grammys, but also the Super Bowl and the Oscars. The network is also home to the CMA Awards and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

