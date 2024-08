AFI has announced a 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 1999 release All Hallow's E.P.

The limited-edition 10-inch EP is due out Oct. 4, just in time for Halloween, and features a glow-in-the-dark version of the original artwork.

The spooky season-themed All Hallow's E.P. includes three original songs, plus a cover of the Misfits cut "Halloween."

AFI's most recent album is 2011's Bodies. They're currently on tour with Thirty Seconds to Mars.

