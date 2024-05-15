AFI announces 25th anniversary 'Black Sails in the Sunset' ﻿vinyl reissue

Craft Recordings/Nitro Records

By Josh Johnson

AFI has announced a vinyl reissue of their 1999 album Black Sails in the Sunset in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The LP will be available July 19 in various variants. It includes three bonus tracks: the vinyl-only 
"Lower It," the Japanese B-side "Who Knew?" and the previously unreleased "Weight of Words."

"Black Sails will always be very dear to me," says frontman Davey Havok. "It represents the most profound artistic turning point of the band."

AFI's most recent album is 2021's Bodies. They'll be on tour starting in July alongside Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!