311 announces new album, ﻿'Full Bloom'

By Josh Johnson

311 has announced a new album called Full Bloom.

The 14th studio effort from the "Down" outfit will arrive Oct. 25. It includes the previously released single "You're Gonna Get It."

"We hope fans can take from this album 311's message of positivity and unity," 311 says. "In today's world it's so easy to become alienated by the pressures of everyday life. Whether it's social media, stress at work, an illness, the list goes on. It's so important to stay open with your loved ones and community so we can all thrive in full bloom."

A second track, called "Need Somebody," is out now.

Here's the Full Bloom track list:
"You're Gonna Get It"
"Need Somebody"
"Full Bloom"
"Friend"
"Mountain Top"
"New Heights"
"Days Go By"
"Persimmon"
"All You've Seen"
"Braver"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

