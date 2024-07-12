311 announces 30th anniversary ﻿'Grassroots'﻿ reissue

311 has announced a 30th anniversary reissue of their 1994 sophomore album, Grassroots.

The set is due out Aug. 23 and includes the original record remastered, plus a batch of preproduction demos that have never before been available on vinyl.

"The recording process had its fair share of setbacks and problems but we persevered and put out an eclectic blend of Rock, Rap, Fusion, Jazz, Funk and Reggae," says drummer Chad Sexton. "These were some memorable times and we are happy and proud to put out this new version mastered by [longtime engineer] Joe Gastwirt with extra tracks never released on vinyl before."

Meanwhile, 311 put out a new single, "You're Gonna Get It," in June, and are launching a tour alongside AWOLNATION and Neon Trees July 20 in Cincinnati.

