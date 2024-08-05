The 1975's George Daniel feels "imposter syndrome" in going solo: "That's my nightmare"

By Josh Johnson

The 1975 drummer George Daniel just released his debut solo single, the clubby track "Screen Cleaner," under his own label imprint, dh2. Speaking with The Face, Daniel shares that he feels "a huge amount of imposter syndrome" with the venture.

"I think about this every day, like ​'Oh, this is the guy who plays drums and produces this band, they're successful, now he decides he's going to do a label because every other video on Instagram is a DJ right now,'" Daniel says. "That's my nightmare."

"The last thing I want people to think is like ​'Oh, George wanted more attention.' Absolutely not," he adds. "[Frontman] Matty [Healy] can have everything!"

Beyond his newly launched solo career, Daniel has gotten more attention thanks to his relationship with Charli XCX. He co-produced and co-wrote songs off Charli's hit Brat album, and she gives him a shout-out with the lyric "I wanna dance with George" on the song "Club classics."

"I didn't anticipate the ​'I want to dance with George-ism' of everything' – I didn't see myself as a protagonist," Daniel says."[But] it just feels celebratory."

"Actually, I'm relieved," he continues. "When I heard my name on 'Club classics' for the first time, Charli was like, 'What do you think of this?' and I was like, ​'People are gonna cringe – are they gonna hate me?'"

That Daniel is releasing his first solo music during what has been deemed "brat summer" is, as he says, "a big coincidence."

"It's quite exciting – this is the summer of a lot of changes in my life, which is really cool," Daniel says. "I'm really happy and proud of [Charli], and proud of my input in [her] record. To be honest, that gave me a bit of confidence."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

