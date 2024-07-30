The 1975 sued by Malaysia festival organizer over 2023 controversy

2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two Erika Goldring/FilmMagic (Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

The 1975 has been sued for breach of contract by Future Sound Asia, the organizer of Malaysia's Good Vibes Festival, over the band's performance at the 2023 event.

The controversial set was cut short after frontman Matty Healy kissed bassist Ross MacDonald onstage after criticizing Malaysia's strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws. The remainder of the Good Vibes Festival was canceled, as were the rest of The 1975's scheduled Asia tour dates.

According to Variety, Future Sound Asia alleges that the members of The 1975 had agreed to various restrictions before playing the festival, only to play "a completely different setlist" and "act in way that were intended to breach the Guidelines."

The company adds that Healy's actions, including his "provocative speech" and "long pretend passionate embrace" with MacDonald, were done "with the intention of causing offence and breaching the regulations and the terms of the agreement."

The suit is seeking $2.4 million.

A rep for The 1975 declined to comment to Variety. ABC Audio has reached out to the band's law firm.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

