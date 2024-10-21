University of South Florida Launches “Tampa Bay Strong” Campaign

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2024 — The University of South Florida has partnered with Follett to create a special edition “Tampa Bay Strong” T-shirt, with proceeds directly benefiting students impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The initiative is part of USF’s ongoing commitment to supporting its students and the Tampa Bay community in the wake of the storms.

Pre-orders for the “Tampa Bay Strong” T-shirts begin today. Fans attending the game this afternoon against UAB can easily make a purchase by scanning the QR codes displayed on the video boards at Raymond James Stadium. These QR codes will provide a quick and convenient way for everyone to participate in this important cause.

In addition to online pre-orders, the T-shirts will be available for purchase in-store at the Follett Bookstore on USF’s Tampa campus next week. Online orders can be picked up at the bookstores on all three USF campuses (Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota-Manatee).

100% of the proceeds from the sale of the “Tampa Bay Strong” T-shirts will benefit USF students through the USF Foundation’s United Support Fund, which provides assistance to impacted students. T-shirts cost $25 and will be made available for a limited time, while supplies last. Fans can visit gousfbulls.com/TampaBayStrong to purchase their T-shirt today.

Video board messages throughout the game will also display ways fans can donate to support those affected by the recent storms, including the USF Foundation’s United Support Fund. Feeding Tampa Bay and the American Red Cross will also be included as organizations collecting donations to assist victims in their recovery.

USF faces UAB on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game will be available on ESPN+. It can also be heard live on 102.5 FM and Bulls Unlimited digital radio on the USF Bulls app and TuneIn.

Tampa Bay Strong



Today's helmets feature a special decal as we continue to support those in our community affected by the storms.



T-Shirts will are also available for purchase with proceeds directly benefiting students impacted.



More Details: https://t.co/MzAqk1eixc

Purchase… pic.twitter.com/YpfCORpbxK — USF Football (@USFFootball) October 19, 2024

About USF Athletics

USF Athletics sponsors 21 varsity men’s and women’s teams that compete in 13 different sports, 20 at the NCAA Division I level in the American Athletic Conference, including the recent additions of women’s lacrosse and women’s beach volleyball. The Bulls’ athletic program began in 1965 and will be in its 59th season in 2024-25. Nearly 500 student-athletes train and compete in the athletic district located on the east end of the campus in Tampa, Fla. USF has garnered 16 national championships in varsity sports (the latest in 2022-23 in the NCAA indoor and outdoor high jump) and owns 149 conference titles won in 16 sports in department history, led by 20 each for men’s tennis and men’s soccer. USF has claimed 80 men’s conference championships and 69 women’s titles, led by 14 in women’s tennis and 12 in volleyball, and owns 32 American Athletic Conference team titles since joining the conference in 2013, including four in 2023-24. USF student-athletes have posted a combined annual grade-point average over 3.0 for a program record of 19 straight semesters as of spring 2024. USF has had over 700 student-athletes earn their degree since 2016-17.

Follow USF Athletics on X (@USFAthletics) and Facebook for all the latest information concerning the USF Athletic program.

– #GoBulls –

©2022 Cox Media Group