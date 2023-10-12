The Todd Couples Superstore Next Big Thing 22 Ticket Drops

The Todd Couples Superstore want to hook you up with FREE tickets to the 97X Next Big Thing!  Join us at one of their NBT Ticket Drops listed below and win!  The Todd Couples Superstore, a proud sponsor of 97X Next Big Thing!

DateLocationAddressTime
11/1Todd Couple Superstore - Tampa13417 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 336126p - 7p
11/7Todd Couple Superstore - Port Richey10831 U.S. 19 PORT RICHEY, FL 346686p - 7p
11/8Todd Couple Superstore - Port Richey10831 U.S. 19 PORT RICHEY, FL 346686p - 7p
11/15Todd Couple Superstore - Tampa13417 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 336126p - 7p
11/29Todd Couple Superstore - Tampa13417 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 336126p - 7p

