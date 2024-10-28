TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING’S EXPANDED OWNERSHIP GROUP, LED BY DOUG OSTROVER AND MARC LIPSCHULTZ, DONATES $1

TAMPA BAY - The newly expanded ownership group of Vinik Sports Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning, led by Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, announced today a $1 million donation to support recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This contribution will be distributed evenly among five local non-profits who are providing housing, food, clothing and additional support to families affected by the recent hurricanes.

“This is a devastating time for so many families throughout Tampa Bay,” said Ostrover. “We are committed standing alongside those impacted by these recent storms and humbled to join in the sense of community and solidarity we have seen displayed throughout the Tampa Bay region.”

“We are inspired by the amazing resilience of the Tampa Bay community and are proud to join Jeff, the Lightning Foundation, and the rest of the organization in supporting relief efforts,” said Lipschultz.

Ostrover and Lipschultz, who officially joined the ownership team on October 24, have committed to work alongside Vinik in supporting the local community through the Lightning Foundation’s philanthropic initiatives.

“Tampa Bay has always been a resilient community, and we are proud to play a part in helping our neighbors rebuild,” said Steve Griggs, chief executive officer of Vinik Sports Group. “With the support of our newly expanded ownership group, this $1 million donation will go directly to local organizations on the front lines of relief efforts. Together, we will continue to stand #TampaBayStrong and help our community recover from these devastating storms.”

The donation will be directed to five local non-profit organizations: Metropolitan Ministries, Feeding Tampa Bay, University Area CDC, Gulf Coast Jewish Family & Community Services, and St. Pete Free Clinic.

This donation is part of the Lightning’s broader hurricane relief efforts, which include Jeff Vinik’s $2 million contribution and the Lightning Foundation’s $1 million #TampaBayStrong initiative, bringing their total commitment to $4 million. As Tampa Bay rebuilds, the Lightning remains dedicated to supporting the community and encourages others to join in helping those impacted by the storms.

The #TampaBayStrong $1 million 50/50 raffle, powered by Moffitt Cancer Center, runs until December 29. Fans are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets in person at Lightning home games or online at www.Bolts5050.com. The Lightning Foundation will match all donation and raffle ticket sales, while guaranteeing a minimum prize of $500,000 for the lucky winner once the jackpot hits $1 million. Should the raffle surpass $1 million before December 29, it will keep going, raising even more dollars to help those in need.

In addition, #TampaBayStrong t-shirts are available at AMALIE Arena retail locations and online at TampaBaySports.com. All proceeds from shirt sales will go to the campaign.

About Vinik Sports Group

Vinik Sports Group (VSG) is an entity established by Jeff Vinik to manage the three-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (2004, 2020, 2021) of the National Hockey League and hold the leasehold rights to AMALIE Arena, the 19,092-seat downtown Tampa home in which the team plays its games. The venue opened in 1996 and became AMALIE Arena in September 2014 when the family-owned, Tampa Bay-based AMALIE Oil Company elected to partner with Vinik and the Lightning. Since his purchase in 2010, Vinik has led a complete brand and business transformation of the Lightning and the arena, featuring a mostly private renovation of the publicly owned facility. In addition to owning the Lightning and managing AMALIE Arena, Vinik Sports Group through TBSE, now manages the Yuengling Center on the campus at the University of South Florida, while also managing multi-media rights for USF Athletics.

About Doug Ostrover

Doug Ostrover is Co-Chief Executive Officer of Blue Owl Capital Inc. and the chairman of the firm’s Board of Directors.

Doug is actively involved in a variety of non-profit organizations including serving on the boards of directors of the Michael J. Fox Foundation and the Mt. Sinai Health System. He also serves on the investment committee of the Brunswick School.

Doug received an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business and a BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Marc Lipschultz

Marc Lipschultz is Co-Chief Executive Officer of Blue Owl Capital Inc. and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors.

Marc is actively involved in a variety of non-profit organizations, serving as a board member of the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research, Michael J. Fox Foundation, Mount Sinai Health System, Riverdale Country School, Stanford University Board of Trustees, and the 92nd Street Y.

Marc received an MBA from Harvard Business School and an AB from Stanford University.

