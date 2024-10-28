Pinellas Update: Disaster assistance deadlines approaching

As Pinellas County residents and businesses recover from hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby, many resources are available to help. Deadlines to apply for these resources are approaching:

For the full list of hurricane recovery resources for Pinellas County, visit disaster.pinellas.gov.

Program Details FEMA Public Assistance (PA) for Nonprofits and Governments – Deadlines: Helene: Oct. 28; Milton: Nov. 11

FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program provides assistance to state, tribal, local governments and certain types of private non-profit organizations, including houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies declared by the president. Through the Public Assistance Grant Program, FEMA provides supplemental federal disaster grant assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures. In addition, grant assistance may be provided for the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged, publicly owned facilities and the facilities of certain private non-profit (PNP) organizations. To be eligible for assistance from this grant program, prospective applicants must fill out a Request for Public Assistance (RPA) through the State of Florida’s Public Assistance Web Portal, www.FloridaPA.org. The FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program also encourages protection of the damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process. Crisis Cleanup - Registration hotline will close Nov. 1 (registration available online afterward) Crisis Cleanup connects people with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who may be able assist with hurricane recovery jobs such as muck-outs (cleaning up), trees, tarps and debris. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed. Call (844) 965-1386 or visit crisiscleanup.org.

Disaster Recovery Center – Moving to Enoch D. Davis Center on Nov. 2 The following Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) location is open through Nov. 1:

Florida Botanical Gardens (Magnolia Room): 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo – Open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The DRC will move to the Enoch D. Davis Center at 1111 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg, starting Nov. 2.

DRCs serve as centralized locations where people can access various services and information related to disaster recovery, including application assistance, information and guidance on disaster assistance programs, translation and accessibility services, application status updates, access to disaster-related resources, and access to computers and phones.

When visiting a DRC, it’s a good idea to bring identification, proof of residence, insurance information, and any documentation related to your disaster-related losses to facilitate the application process and ensure you receive the appropriate assistance.

Multiagency Resource Centers – Closing date not yet announced The following Multiagency Resource Centers (MARCs) are available and staffed with personnel from federal, state and regional partners to ensure that residents impacted by hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby have access to helpful resources:

Enoch D. Davis Center : 1111 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg – Open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: 1111 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg – Open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dunedin City Hall: 737 Louden Ave., Dunedin – Open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Note: For assistance with FEMA application issues or in-depth FEMA application questions, visit the Disaster Recovery Center in Largo.

Operation Blue Roof (Free Temporary Tarps for Roof Damage) - Deadline: Nov. 5 Residents with roof damage can get a free temporary blue tarp to prevent further damage by signing up for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA’s Operation Blue Roof program through Nov. 5. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor will install the roof covering. Sign up online at BlueRoof.gov or by calling at 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) – Applications accepted Nov. 4-8

Food assistance is available through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Through this program, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) makes available in the aftermath of disasters, people who may not be eligible for SNAP in normal circumstances can participate if they meet specific criteria, including disaster income limits and qualifying disaster-related expenses. Applications will be accepted by phone Nov. 4-8 for Pinellas County residents, with in-person applications being accepted during a three-day period at a date to be determined (Note: Dates vary by county). More information: https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2024/10/21/usda-announces-approval-d-snap-florida-disaster-areas

FEMA Individual Assistance – Deadlines: Debby: Nov. 12; Hurricane Helene: Nov. 27; Hurricane Milton: Dec. 11

Homeowners and renters who sustained damages or losses from hurricanes Milton, Helene or Debby can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. FEMA may be able to help residents with immediate serious needs, temporary lodging expenses and rental assistance. Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app or at 1-800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service, or other communication services, please provide FEMA the specific number assigned for that service.

Hot foods available using SNAP EBT Benefits (through Nov. 15)

The Department of Children and Families has been approved to allow the purchase of hot foods with SNAP EBT benefits in Pinellas County to assist individuals impacted by Hurricane Milton. This allowance is available at participating retailers until Nov. 15. Check with retailers before making purchases to ensure participation. Examples of foods that may be purchased include hot deli foods, salad bars, prepared sandwiches and fountain drinks. More information: myflfamilies.com/Milton

Disaster Unemployment Assistance - Deadlines: Debby: Nov. 18; Helene: Dec. 2; Milton: Dec. 10 Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of hurricanes Milton, Helene or Debby and are not eligible for regular state or federal Reemployment Assistance benefits. Eligible Floridians are encouraged to submit a claim at FloridaJobs.org.

Business Recovery Center - Closing date not yet announced

A Small Business Administration (SBA) Business Recovery Center is available at the Pinellas County Economic Development office at The EpiCenter in Clearwater. The SBA will offer assistance to business owners, homeowners and renters with completing disaster loan applications and will answer questions and provide information about resource partners. Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) staff will also be available to offer assistance with applications for critical business recovery programs. Appointments are not required.

Location: Pinellas County Economic Development offices at The EpiCenter, 13805 58th Street N., Suite 1-200, Clearwater FL 33760.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Advice & Information for Residents

County Information Center remains open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Call (727) 464-4333. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat

For additional resources and recovery updates, visit disaster.pinellas.gov, follow Pinellas County on Facebook @PinellasGov and Twitter @PinellasGov; search hashtag #PCMilton.

