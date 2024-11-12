Next Big Thing Achieva Pit Ticket Drops!

Achieva Credit Union Pit is the closest you can get to your favorite 97XNBT bands without getting on stage! These are always the most in demand ticket and Achieva Credit Union has your FREE pit tickets! Just join us at one of the Achieva Credit Union Pit Ticket Drops listed below! We’ll giveaway away a pair of pit tickets every 30 minutes courtesy of Achieva Credit Union!

DATE TIME LOCATION ADDRESS TUESDAY 11/19 5-6PM ACHIEVA CREDIT UNION PALM HARBOR 33715 US Highway 19N Palm Harbor TUESDAY 11/26 5-6PM ACHIEVA CREDIT UNION PINELLAS PARK 7105 Park Blvd Pinellas Park MONDAY 12/2 5-6PM ACHIEVA CREDIT UNION EAST LAKE 3446 East Lake Rd Palm Harbor WEDNESDAY 12/4 5-6PM ACHIEVA CREDIT UNION DREW STREET 2201 Drew St. Clearwater

