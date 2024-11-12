Next Big Thing Achieva Pit Ticket Drops!

Achieva Credit Union Pit is the closest you can get to your favorite 97XNBT bands without getting on stage! These are always the most in demand ticket and Achieva Credit Union has your FREE pit tickets! Just join us at one of the Achieva Credit Union Pit Ticket Drops listed below! We’ll giveaway away a pair of pit tickets every 30 minutes courtesy of Achieva Credit Union!

DATETIMELOCATIONADDRESS
TUESDAY 11/195-6PMACHIEVA CREDIT UNION PALM HARBOR33715 US Highway 19N Palm Harbor
TUESDAY 11/265-6PMACHIEVA CREDIT UNION PINELLAS PARK7105 Park Blvd Pinellas Park
MONDAY 12/25-6PMACHIEVA CREDIT UNION EAST LAKE3446 East Lake Rd Palm Harbor
WEDNESDAY 12/45-6PMACHIEVA CREDIT UNION DREW STREET2201 Drew St. Clearwater

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!