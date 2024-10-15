HILLSBOROUGH DISPOSAL SITES

Hillsborough County - Hillsborough County is extending the hours at two sites where residents can now dispose of storm debris 24 hours a day.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7 a.m., residents can drop off storm debris at the Hillsborough Heights Solid Waste Facility (https://hcfl.gov/locations/hillsborough-heights-solid-waste-facility ), 6209 County Road 579, Seffner, FL 33584 (temporary entrance on Taylor Road), and Hillsborough County’s Resource Recovery Facility (https://hcfl.gov/locations/resource-recovery-facility ), 350 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa, FL 33619, at any time of the day or night.

Both Hillsborough Heights and Resource Recovery Facility accept storm-related yard debris and construction and demolition debris, such as furniture, drywall, carpet, and fencing.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 16, all solid waste sites will be for Hillsborough County residents only. Residents must present a photo ID showing the residential address of the property owner and a printed or digital copy of their current property tax bill.

Other options for residents to dispose of storm debris include:

Northwest County Solid Waste Facility(https://hcfl.gov/locations/northwest-county-solid-waste-facility ) - 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, FL 33625

South County Solid Waste Facility(https://hcfl.gov/locations/south-county-solid-waste-facility ) - 13000 U.S. 41, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Both the Northwest and South County Solid Waste Facilities accept residential yard waste and wood disposal and a variety of household items, including furniture, couches, chairs, tables, mattresses, washers, dryers, tires, and microwaves. The centers also accept batteries, electronics, and paint. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 16, commercial businesses will resume paying normal fees to utilize Solid Waste facilities.

Additionally, the Alderman’s Ford Solid Waste Facility (https://hcfl.gov/locations/aldermans-ford-solid-waste-facility ), 9402 County Road 39, Plant City, FL 33567, and the Wimauma Solid Waste Facility (https://hcfl.gov/locations/wimauma-solid-waste-facility ), 16180 W. Lake Dr., Wimauma, FL 33598, accept a variety of household items, including furniture, couches, chairs, tables, mattresses, washers, dryers, tires, and microwaves. Additionally, the centers accept batteries, electronics, and paint. They do not accept yard waste and wood disposal.

