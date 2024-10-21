Hillsborough County Extends State of Local Emergency Hurricane Milton Update No. 54

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Oct. 20, 2024) - Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise has signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency underauthority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes.

The original order went into effect on Oct. 6 as what eventually became Hurricane Milton approached Florida. The extension is in effect through Oct. 27.

A state of local emergency can be in effect for only seven days, unless rescinded or extended. The emergency declaration gives the County Administrator and emergency managers the ability to quickly take certain actions to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community, and provides a path for federal reimbursement of certain expenses. Gov. Ron DeSantis also declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida in response to the storm.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visitHCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.

