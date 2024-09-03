Hard Rock Rising 2024

Hard Rock Rising Battle of the Bands is Back!

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is giving one local band the opportunity to compete in the Hard Rock Rising Tampa Battle of the Bands for a chance to open The 97X Next Big Thing at the Sound in Clearwater!

Submit your band’s info starting September 9th by vising TampaHardRock.com.

Deadline to submit your entry is Sunday, October 6th

Don’t miss your chance to compete and be crowned the Hard Rock Rising Tampa Battle of the Bands champion and open the 97X Next Big Thing Music Festival!

Sponsored by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino!

Check out photos from last year’s Hard Rock Rising winner Rhona onstage at NBT!

Image 1 of 3
NBT Next Big Thing Rhona

NBT - Rhona (Tracy May)

