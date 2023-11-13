Get Engaged on Stage at Next Big Thing!

97X and The Gold & Diamond Source are giving one lucky couple the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get engaged onstage at 97X Next Big Thing 22! The Gold & Diamond Source will also throw in a Diamond Engagement Ring!

Just fill out the entry below and tell us why you should be chosen. Maybe you and your significant other are huge 97X fans, or you met at a previous NBT. Let us know why it would mean so much to you to get to get Engaged Onstage!

The Gold & Diamond Source, 3800 Ulmerton Rd in Clearwater or online at goldanddiamond.com.

