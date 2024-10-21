FEMA Issues Initial Public Notices for Florida Historic Properties, Floodplains and Wetlands

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Public notices have been posted on the FEMA website describing available FEMA assistance and proposed FEMA-funded actions, including activities that may affect historic properties, floodplains and wetlands in Florida for Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

FEMA is required by law to provide public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities through the agency’s Public Assistance programs.

These public notices serve as a disaster wide initial notice to address FEMA’s intention to reimburse eligible applicants for costs to repair or replace facilities damaged as a result of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The public notice for Hurricane Milton is posted on FEMA’s disaster web page at fema.gov/disaster/4834/notices        and on the Florida Division of Emergency Management webpage at floridadisaster.org/public-notices/.

The public notice for Hurricane Helene is posted on FEMA’s disaster web page at fema.gov/disaster/4828/notices and on the Florida Division of Emergency Management webpage at floridadisaster.org/public-notices/.

Interested persons may obtain information about these actions or a specific project by writing to FEMA Region 4, 3005 Chamblee-Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341 or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP-florida@fema.dhs.gov. Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line “DR 4834-FL EHAD” at the above address within 30 days of the date of this notice.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Milton, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For the latest information about Hurricane Helene recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

