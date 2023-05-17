Circle K has your tickets!

There’s nothing like relaxing and laying out under the stars watching the 97X Next Big Thing from the Circle K lawn! Circle K has a ton of opportunities to win tickets to the 97X Next Big Thing! Join 97X at an upcoming Circle K ticket drop and we’ll be giving away a pair of tickets every 15 minutes plus, Circle K might hook you up with a gift card, gas discounts or store merchandise!

Tuesday, November 22nd 5-6p

Circle K Largo

13396 Seminole Blvd, Largo FL 33778

Wednesday, November 23rd 12-1p

Circle K Tampa

17402 Dona Michelle Blvd, Tampa FL 33647

Saturday, November 26th 12-1p

Circle K Clearwater

11701 49th St. N, Clearwater 33762

Tuesday, November 29th 5-6p

Circle K Tarpon Springs

1001 East Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Wednesday, November 30th 12-1p

Circle K Clearwater

1499 S.Belcher Road, Clearwater FL 33764

Friday, December 2nd 12-1p

Circle K St. Petersburg

6661 54th Avenue North, St. Petersburg FL 33709



