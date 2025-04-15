Blink-182: Missionary Impossible Tour

Following a blockbuster 2024 tour that saw them headline stadiums across the globe, multi-platinum, award-winning band blink-182 is set to return in 2025 with a fresh run of dates, bringing their legendary live show to fans across the U.S.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker’s Missionary Impossible Tour follows the release of their latest album One More Time …, the first album in over a decade with the original trio back in the studio. Featuring the #1 singles “Edging” and “One More Time,” the record adds to a legacy that has made blink-182 one of punk rock’s most influential bands. The upcoming shows will lean into blink-182’s punk roots, with a setlist packed with classics spanning their entire catalog.

Enter to win tickets and catch them at The Amp on August 29th.

