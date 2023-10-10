Achieva Credit Union Next Big Thing 22 Ticket Drops

Achieva Credit Union is a proud sponsor of the 97X Next Big Thing! You can get right up front and experience your favorite NBT band from the Achieva Pit!

Join 97X at the ticket drops listed below to win tickets to the 97X Next Big Thing! We’ll giveaway a pair of lawn seats every 30 minutes while we’re there! Plus, you can register to win a pair of Achieva Pit tickets!

DATE LOCATION ADDRESS TIME 10/12 Largo 12580 Seminole Blvd Largo FL 33778 5:00p - 6:00p 10/20 Land O Lakes 2115 Collier Pkwy Land O Lakes FL 34639 5:00p - 6:00p 10/26 Pinellas Park 7105 Park Blvd Pinellas Park 33781 5:30p - 6:30p 11/2 Trinity 12006 State Road 54 Odessa FL 33556 5:30p - 6:30p

