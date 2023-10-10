Achieva Credit Union Next Big Thing 22 Ticket Drops

Achieva Credit Union is a proud sponsor of the 97X Next Big Thing! You can get right up front and experience your favorite NBT band from the Achieva Pit!

Join 97X at the ticket drops listed below to win tickets to the 97X Next Big Thing! We’ll giveaway a pair of lawn seats every 30 minutes while we’re there! Plus, you can register to win a pair of Achieva Pit tickets!

DATELOCATIONADDRESSTIME
10/12Largo12580 Seminole Blvd Largo FL 337785:00p - 6:00p
10/20Land O Lakes2115 Collier Pkwy Land O Lakes FL 346395:00p - 6:00p
10/26Pinellas Park7105 Park Blvd Pinellas Park 337815:30p - 6:30p
11/2Trinity12006 State Road 54 Odessa FL 335565:30p - 6:30p

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!