Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

FUBAR: Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in his first-ever TV show about a father and daughter who both secretly work for the CIA.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Five couples face a pivotal moment in their relationships as one partner demands marriage while the other grapples with uncertainty, leading to an intense ultimatum where they must choose between tying the knot or exploring new potential partners.

American Barbecue Showdown: Barbecue Showdown returns with fiery competition as eight top barbecuers from across the country battle for a $50,000 prize in a blazing open fire playground.

Disney+

American Born Chinese: Michelle Yeoh reteams with Ke Huy Quan in the new action-packed series American Born Chinese.

Hulu

The Clearing: The disappearance of a young girl reminds a woman of her childhood spent in a cult in this new series.

The Kardashians: One of the most famous families navigates motherhood and coparenting in season 3 of the reality series.

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump: This new documentary delves into the astonishing downfall Randall Emmett, whose relationship turmoil with Bravo star Lala Kent sparks a Hollywood firestorm of allegations, lawsuits, and custody battles.

Max

SmartLess: On the Road: Go behind the scenes of the popular podcast's cross-country tour in the documentary series SmartLess: On the Road.

Kendra Sells Hollywood: Kendra Wilkinson is back, and this time the stakes are at their peak as she must prove herself as a deserving agent.

Starz

Run the World: Watch Whitney, Renee, and Sondi as they navigate a journey towards global dominance, relying on their unbreakable bond to conquer a world that wasn't built for them.

Apple TV+

Platonic: Former best friends reconnect as they go through a mid-life crisis together in the comedy series Platonic.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.