'Twister' and 'Twisters' blowing into Regal's seat-shaking 4DX theaters

Regal

By Stephen Iervolino

Better skip the sodas: The original Twister and its follow-up, the summer hit Twisters, are blowing into Regal's seat-shaking, immersive 4DX theaters nationwide on Aug. 30.

Tickets for the limited run went on sale Thursday. It will be the first time the 1996 original starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt will be screened in the 4DX format.

4DX theaters incorporate not only shaking and rocking movie seats, but also atmospheric effects like smoke, wind and even spritzes of water — natural enhancements for two films about one of nature's most fearsome phenomena.

The success of the Glen Powell/Daisy Edgar-Jones film Twisters in 4DX led the theater chain to spin-up the tornado double-bill, says the theater chain's head of film, James Lamar.

Viral videos of moviegoers getting shaken and stirred while watching the new film likely helped, too.

"During opening week of Twisters, most 4DX showtimes for the movie quickly sold out at Regal locations offering that premium format," Lamar said. "Despite the packed summer movie calendar, we found an opportunity to schedule seven more days of Twisters in 4DX and introduce a new way to enjoy the original film."

Advance tickets for showtimes at 4DX locations will be available for purchase at theater box offices and kiosks, on the Regal mobile app or through REGmovies.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

