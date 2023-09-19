Time slip: 'Loki' season 2 will now debut October 5

Marvel Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

For a show dealing with slipping through time, a most appropriate switch-up: Loki will now kick off Thursday, October 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

It had been previously announced that the show would debut the following day, but like it did with another Disney+ show, the streaming service slotted its new Loki episodes to drop early so fans on the East Coast won't have to stay up until 3 a.m. ET, as some did for season 1.

Along with the announcement on social media came a behind-the-scenes look at the sophomore frame of the show, which was filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Apart from eye-popping visuals — and not a little goofing around on-set — the peek has Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan noting how "grateful" he is to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a key role in season 2.

Executive producer Kevin R. Wright teases, "Loki has always been a villain. What we want to explore is also Loki finding out what heroism really looks like."

Star Tom Hiddleston notes of his titular god of mischief's progression from the first season to this one, "He's found a new family. There's a new capacity to make connections. He realizes that those connections are all that matter in the end."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

