That's hot: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for Peacock's reality series 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore'

By Stephen Iervolino

Two decades after the pair became reality stars with their show The Simple Life, it's time for an encore for Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Peacock's new original special, the three-part Paris & Nicole: The Encore, premieres Dec. 12.

According to the streaming service, "These reality pioneers are coming back the only way they know how: full of fun, chaos, and epic one-liners! In this new special, Paris and Nicole bring fans up to speed on their lives and friendship in a way that only true legends can."

Peacock adds that the show will follow "the dynamic duo as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, 'Sanasa.'"

In fact, a teaser shows the pair trying to coach an opera singer on how to say — and sing — it to their liking.
She does, and of course Paris comments approvingly, "That's hot." 
"We're really good at this," Richie adds. 
All episodes of the series will drop Dec. 12.

