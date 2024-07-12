Scarlett Johansson calls husband Colin Jost's 'SNL' joke-swap segment "just brutal"

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her new comedy, Fly Me to the Moon, Scarlett Johansson got real about a recurring Saturday Night Live segment featuring her Weekend Update co-host husband Colin Jost.

Safe to say, ScarJo isn't a fan of the annual joke-swap with Jost's co-anchor Michael Che, for which both anchors have to perform, blind, a joke the other has written for them.

Kelly, for the record, says she "loves" that segment.

Clarkson asked Scarlett about it, demonstrating with a clip in which an embarrassed Jost reads Che's quip: "ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson's AI character in Her. Which I've never bothered to watch, because without that body, what's the point of listening?"

For her part, Scarlett called the segment "brutal" and "painful," noting the one Kelly showed was actually "tame" compared to others.

"I actually don't remember that segment," she said, miming how she covered her face and screamed when her face appeared over Jost's shoulder.

"I fully blacked out," she continues.

"I feel like every year it gets worse," Scarlett says, adding sarcastically, "And they do it at Christmas, so it's like a little gift to each other."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.