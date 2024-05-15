Sam interviews Bradley Simpson!

After over a decade with The Vamps, Bradley Simpson starts solo project

Sam and Bradley Simpson

By Sam

Bradley Simpson is no newbie to the music industry. He’s been front man/songwriter for British band The Vamps since their formation in 2012. During that time, they formed a massive passionate fanbase, scored chart-topping albums, and are the only band to headline London’s O2 Arena for 5 consecutive years (15 performances there total!).

All of that has now brought Simpson to write and record his own debut single as a solo artist, ‘Cry at the moon’. The song is sonically different than those recorded with The Vamps, highlighting a sultry edginess that fans can’t get enough of.

Sam chatted with Bradley Simpson on Zoom about the new project!

Sam interviews Bradley Simpson (97X)


©2024 Cox Media Group

Sam

Sam

Hi! My name is Sam and I was born and raised in Saint Petersburg FL, attending St. Pete High (Go Green Devils!) and USF (Go Bulls!).

