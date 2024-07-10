Pat Sajak will return for 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' in October

Just weeks after he signed off as the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak will be back, on ABC.

The network just announced that the beloved host will return for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for his final spins on Oct. 7.

The show will be the lead-in for Press Your Luck, hosted by actress and director Elizabeth Banks.

Sajak, 77, was seen on his final episode of the syndicated Wheel of Fortune on June 7 after 41 years. He told his loyal viewers on that final night, "What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

As reported, Ryan Seacrest will succeed Sajak on the syndicated program starting in September.

Back in 2021, Sajak told ABC Audio that celebrities added a different flavor to the game, saying, "Well, a lot of them come from ... films or sitcoms where the pace is so different. ... But, you know, we crank them out pretty good. So, you know, some of them are saying, 'Wow, you guys really know what you're doing around here!'"

He also added celebrity contestants have a habit that the show's everyday contestants don't: they can't stop taking selfies on set. "Sometimes I'd say I'd have to stop them. 'You know, we have a game to play here, guys. Put your phones away!'"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.