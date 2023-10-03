'Mean Girls' musical adaptation hitting theaters January 12

Tuesday is Mean Girls Day — "It's October 3," as Lindsay Lohan's Cady famously says in the 2004 hit film — and Paramount is celebrating with some big news.

The studio has revealed that the big-screen version of the movie's Broadway musical adaptation will come to theaters January 12.

Senior Year and Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Angourie Rice has been tapped to fill the role Lohan originated: the daughter of a pair of anthropologists who finds herself transplanted from the wilds of Africa into the social jungle of a typically cliquey Chicago high school.

Reneé Rapp, who on Broadway played Rachel McAdams' role of Regina George, the head of the clique The Plastics, reprises for the movie, as previously reported. The cast also will star Moana's Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, played by Lizzy Caplan in the movie.

Another Mean Girls on Broadway vet, Jaquel Spivey, will reprise as Damien. Damien, Janis' bestie, was played by Daniel Franzese in the film.

Mean Girls writer and co-star Tina Fey penned the script for the movie musical. She will appear in this version, too, along with The Office's Jenna Fischer and Cougar Town's Busy Philipps.

In related news, Paramount is hosting a live watch party of the original film at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 3, on the studio's TikTok account, @ParamountPics.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre and ran for 833 performances before the curtain finally fell on March 11, 2020 — the day before the COVID pandemic officially shuttered the Great White Way.

