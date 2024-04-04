Marvel casts 'Ozark' star for 'Fantastic Four' role, and more

Deadline reports The Bachelor's season 28 finale ended with not only an engagement, but the franchise's best ratings in two years. The episode, which saw Joey Graziadei propose to Kelsey Anderson, drew 6.31 million total viewers -- the highest it's been since Clayton Echard's finale episode. That figure represents a 54% increase from the episode's live and same-day audience of 4.1 million. Additionally, in the three-day window, The Bachelor finale marked a 19% increase in total viewers from the premiere episode's performance ...

Ozark's Julia Garner has been tapped to play Shalla-Bal, a version of the iconic Silver Surfer in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four, set to hit theaters July 25, 2025, sources tell Deadline. As previously announced, Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby will portray Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn will take on the role of Johnny Storm/the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm/the Thing ...

Jennifer Garner has reportedly signed on to star in the Netflix holiday comedy Mrs. Clause, according to Deadline. Plot details have yet to be revealed. This will be Garner's latest collaboration with the streamer, following Leave, Yes Day, The Adam Project and most recently, The Family Switch ...

