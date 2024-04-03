'I, Tonya' director Craig Gillespie reportedly flying toward 'Supergirl' movie

While DC Films co-CEO James Gunn is so far mum, Deadline says Craig Gillespie, the filmmaker behind the blockbuster Cruella, the Oscar-nominated film I, Tonya, and the Emmy-winning series Pam & Tommy, could direct the forthcoming movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

As reported, House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will play the title role as the Man of Steel's cousin Kara Zor-El.

Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran are standing up their extensive plans for a rebooted DC Comics-based universe, which kicks off with Gunn's own Superman, which is now filming and slated to fly into theaters July 11, 2025. The trade says the Supergirl feature will go into production after that film is released.

Also on the docket will be the Batman feature The Brave and the Bold, which will be directed by It and The Flash's Andy Muschietti. It is rumored for a 2026 release.

It's not known when the Supergirl film will be released.

