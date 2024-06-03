Flamingo census shows Florida is home to more than 100 wild flamingos

And we love seeing the pink beauties!

Aerial view of Lesser Flamingo (Phoenicopterus minor ) Aerial view of Lesser Flamingo (Phoenicopterus minor ) flying over Lake Magadi. This soda lake sometimes attracts large numbers of flamingo. Rift Valley. Kenya. (Martin Harvey/Getty Images)

In February, Audubon volunteers along with the Florida Flamingo Working Group & Caribbean Conservation Group worked together to complete a flamingo census so we could have a better idea of how many are still in the wild!

Flamingos had previously disappeared from places like Florida, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, and others for almost 125 years, but last August Hurricane Idalia shook things up! Flamingos were spotted in places like Tarpon Springs, Clearwater Beach, Treasure Island Beach, and the Sanibel Causeway shortly after the storm - which is what prompted the census. Our total count in Florida? 101! It may be small, but here’s to hoping these populations continue to grow!

Did they count our favorite Flamingo? Phoebe??!

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!