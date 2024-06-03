Flamingo census shows Florida is home to more than 100 wild flamingos

Aerial view of Lesser Flamingo (Phoenicopterus minor ) Aerial view of Lesser Flamingo (Phoenicopterus minor ) flying over Lake Magadi. This soda lake sometimes attracts large numbers of flamingo. Rift Valley. Kenya. (Martin Harvey/Getty Images)

In February, Audubon volunteers along with the Florida Flamingo Working Group & Caribbean Conservation Group worked together to complete a flamingo census so we could have a better idea of how many are still in the wild!

Flamingos had previously disappeared from places like Florida, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, and others for almost 125 years, but last August Hurricane Idalia shook things up! Flamingos were spotted in places like Tarpon Springs, Clearwater Beach, Treasure Island Beach, and the Sanibel Causeway shortly after the storm - which is what prompted the census. Our total count in Florida? 101! It may be small, but here’s to hoping these populations continue to grow!

Did they count our favorite Flamingo? Phoebe??!

