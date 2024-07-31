In Brief: Kimmel and Mulaney reportedly decline Oscars-hosting gig, and more

Scratch Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney's names off the list of potential Oscars hosts — sources say both have passed on hosting next year's show, although there's no official comment from ABC or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Kimmel has hosted four times, including the 2024 Oscars, for which he earned rave reviews. Mulaney earned high marks for his turn as host of the Governor's Award earlier this year, which many saw as an audition for the Oscars job. While he said no to this year's show, he left the door open to host a future Oscars telecast, per THR. The 97th Oscars are set to air March 2, 2025 ...

Seth Meyers, host of NBC's Late Night, has a new stand-up comedy special set to air on HBO and Max this fall, the premium cable channel has announced. The Saturday Night Live alum taped the special in front of a live audience at The Vic Theatre in Chicago. "Critics say it's the special my kids will be talking about in therapy twenty years from now!" Meyers joked in a statement. Meyers' first comedy special, Lobby Baby, aired on Netflix in 2019. In addition to his Late Night duties, the busy comedian co-hosts two podcasts: Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers and The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast. He also co-headlines a monthly residency with John Oliver at the Beacon Theatre in New York ...

Netflix has dropped the first trailer to the animated musical Spellbound. The feature, from Toy Story creator John Lasseter and Shrek director Vicky Jenson, features Rachel Zegler as the voice of Ellian, who must go on a daring quest to save her parents — voiced by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem — after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters. John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis and Tituss Burgess round out the voice cast. Spellbound premieres Nov. 22 ...

The Morning Show has tapped Logan veteran Boyd Holbrook to play Brodie, "a popular and provocative talk show host," according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper and Marion Cotillard in the show's fourth season. The cast of Apple TV+'s workplace drama also includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie ...

