Bragging about being busy makes you look...dumber?

Two businesspeople looking at desktop computer monitor and discussing work at desk Two business people looking at desktop computer monitor and discussing new programme codes. Male professional working on computer with female colleague standing by looking at computer monitor. (Luis Alvarez/Getty Images)

A new study from StudyFinds seems to be saying that the annoying coworker who won’t stop complaining that they’re ‘just so swamped’ may actually come off looking dumber. What they are calling “stress bragging” is actually doing more harm than good.

The researchers, which were from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, have found that employees who frequently complain to coworkers about their stress are seen as less competent and less likable by their colleagues.

I think we ALL know someone who does this, and honestly it is annoying! Still not sure if we needed a whole study for it though....we knew.

