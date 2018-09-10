Find Out How You Can Help

97X is partnering with the Tampa Bay community to give back in a big way this month in support of suicide prevention awareness. Concert-goers who purchase tickets to 97X’s heritage music festival – The 97X Next Big Thing – will have an option to donate to To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA), a non-profit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury and suicide. We’re using our voice to start a conversation, engage in the community around these issues, fundraise, and help! 97x will be out spreading the word on the streets, social media, and on the radio. We want YOU to also help start the conversation. Tell friends, family members and others to post or donate and spread the message! #TomorrowNeedsYou #TWLOHA97x #WSPD18

Join us for an evening with To Write Love On Her Arms at the Attic on 9/18. TWLOHA founder Jamie Tworkowski speaking plus performances by two-time National Poetry Slam Champion Sierra DeMulder and musician JP Saxe. Tickets on sale now: https://bit.ly/2MXIYUB

Donate to TWLOHA directly here: https://twloha.com/donate/